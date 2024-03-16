TxDOT road work includes sign installation at SL 335 and 9th

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, March 18, expect various lane closures around State Loop (SL) 335 & SW 9th Ave. intersection for sign installation.

On Monday, March 18, the northbound lane of FM 2381 just north of Bushland will be closed for maintenance operations.

Throughout the week

Expect various lane closures around the intersection of North Eastern Street and SL 335 for maintenance operations.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of March 18, 2024