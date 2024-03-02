TxDOT road work includes closures on Soncy, US 87/NE 15th Ave. bridge

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, March 4, watch for various closures of the right lane on south bound Soncy Road from I-40 to Hillside Road for routine maintenance. The work is expected to take a few days to complete.

Throughout the week, both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

