TxDOT road work includes I-40 westbound at Ross

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Tuesday, April 2, expect various lane closures on I-40 westbound at Ross for bridgework. This project is expected to take a few months to complete.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

