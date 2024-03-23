TxDOT road work includes I-40 bridge deck sampling, I-27 exit ramp

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Tuesday, March 26, expect various left lane closures in both directions of I-40 from Nelson Street to Eastern Street for bridge deck sampling.

On Wednesday, March 27, expect various right lane closures in both directions of I-40 from Nelson Street to Eastern Street for bridge deck sampling.

On Thursday, March 28, the southbound I-27 exit ramp to Washington Street will be closed as crews will be lengthening the ramp and widening the frontage road. The work is expected to last a couple of months.

Throughout the week, expect various lane closures in both direction of business I-40 from US 60 to the Carson County line for patch work.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of March 25, 2024