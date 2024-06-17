TxDOT road work includes I-27 at I-40 interchange to SW 45th

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Tuesday, June 18, expect various lane closures on southbound Interstate 27 from the I-40 interchange to SW 45th Avenue for road resurfacing. The work will take place from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed by mid-August. Crews will perform the same work on the northbound side once the southbound side is completed.

On Tuesday, June 18, the right and center lanes of northbound I-27 will be closed from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue for patching operations.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for week of June 17, 2024