TxDOT road work impacts Spur 591, Fillmore and Buchanan streets, SL 335, more

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, June 24, expect various lane closures on Spur 591 in Potter County for patching operations.

On Monday, northbound traffic will either be detoured from Fillmore Street over to Buchanan Street or from Buchanan Street to Fillmore Street, just north of downtown Amarillo due to work on the US 87 and 15th Avenue bridge.

On Tuesday, June 25, the intersection of Broadway Drive and Hastings Avenue will be closed for patching operations.

On Wednesday, June 26, the left lane of northbound State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed at Hwy. 136 for patching operations.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for week of June 24, 2024