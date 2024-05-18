TxDOT road work to impact intersection at Broadway, Hastings

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21, the intersection of Broadway Drive and Hastings Avenue in Potter County will have various lane closures for patching operations.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org .

