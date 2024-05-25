TxDOT road closures for week of May 25, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for May 25, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, May 28, through Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Montoya Lane.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to I-10 East will be closed.

Exit to Redd Road from I-10 East will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard to reach Redd Road.

Crews will be installing an overhead sign bridge.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

I-10 West is reduced to one land from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Redd Road is closed.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on I-10 East and West between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

McCombs Mill & Inlay Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

FM-2529 (McCombs) between US-54 and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on mill and inlay.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 27 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

Tuesday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures Colony Cove Ct to IH-10.

Tuesday, May 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

Wednesday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound turning lane and right lane closures Colony Cove Ct to IH-10.

Wednesday, May 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

Thursday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

Thursday, May 30 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa southbound middle and left lane closures IH-10 to Colony Cove Ct.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As Needed – Mesa (SH-20) northbound right lane closure between Festival Dr and Sunland Park Dr.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Executive Center and Festival Dr.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closure between Mesita Dr/Sun Bowl Dr and Executive Center.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left lane closure between Glory Rd / E Baltimore Dr and Mesita Dr/Sun Bowl Dr.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Dr intersection.

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Camille Dr intersection.

Montana east- and westbound right lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures.

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures.

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano/Chelsea) closed.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson complete closure at Spur 601 entrance ramp eastbound.

Wednesday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Schuster right lane and Schuster exit ramp closed.

Thursday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FM-2529 northbound between Blackhawk and Palomino left lane closed.

Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park exit left lane and complete Resler exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Tuesday, May 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Geronimo right three lanes and Trowbridge on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, May 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Magruder right two lanes and Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Thursday, May 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Piedras left three lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Maintenance

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound Border Highway between US-54 and Midway right lane closed.

Loop 375 westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be exporting material.

Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road center and left lane closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Thursday, May 28 through Wednesday, May 29. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) west- and eastbound frontage road shoulder closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard.

Crews will be removing cable barrier.

Wednesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 30. Daily, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) complete westbound frontage road closure from Tierra Esta to Joe Battle Boulevard.

SL 375 (Purple Heart Highway) north- and southbound, on and off ramp complete closure.

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Through Friday, May 31. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Wednesday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) southbound inside left lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601, between mile marker 25 and 22.

Crews will be working on removing graffiti.

Continuous closure until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30. Nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and grading activities.

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound closure at South American Underpass, south- to north turnarounds.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) east- to west median closure at Zaragoza Underpass alternating left lanes.

Crews will be working on installing under bridge lighting.

Continuous closure until 4 p.m. Friday, May 31

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road, right lane.

Crews will be securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete.

US 62/180 Mill and Inlay

Tuesday, May 28 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures.

Crews will be milling existing pavement.

Wednesday, May 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures.

Crews will be placing pavement.

Thursday, May 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures.

Crews will be placing final striping.

EL PASO WATER PROJECT

Montana Avenue Cured-in-Place Pipeline Project

24/7 until further notice

US 62/180 West (Montana Avenue) will be reduced to one lane between Airport Road and Paisano Drive.

Magruder Street, Geronimo Drive, and Airport Road are open at Montana.

All other median crossovers between Paisano and Airport are closed.

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures on Magruder Street north and south of US 62/180 (Montana Avenue).

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

