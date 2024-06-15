TxDOT road closures for week of June 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are some road closures to keep in mind this weekend and in the coming week, courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation, including a couple of major closures for the I-10 Widening West Project.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Patrol Museum and Main Gap left lane closed.

Tuesday, June 18

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between I-110 and Paisano right lane closed.

Wednesday, June 19

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Desert North turnaround to Desert South at Vinton closed.

Thursday, June 20

I-10 East at Paisano/Chelsea exit ramp closed.

Gateway West at Raynolds left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Wednesday, June 19 through Friday, June 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· US-54 northbound at Sun Valley exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on the concrete traffic barrier.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Overnight)

Sunday, June 16 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and right lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Monday, June 17 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and left lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Tuesday, June 18 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and left lane closures Doniphan to I-10

*As Needed Wednesday, June 19 – Mesa (SH-20) alternating northbound and southbound lane closures I-10 to Doniphan

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Monday, June 17 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and right lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Tuesday, June 18 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and left lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Wednesday, June 19 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and left lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Thursday, June 20 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and right lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Friday, June 21 – Mesa (SH-20) southbound middle lane and right lane closures Doniphan to I-10

Crews will be milling and paving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right and left lane closures Festival Drive to Mesa Hills Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Castellano Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

North Mesa Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Rojas Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda and Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Maintenance

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 westbound at Piedras exit closed

Crews will be milling.

I-10 Widening West

Daily Lane Closure

Monday, June 17, through Saturday, June 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

49-hour closure

Saturday, June 22 at 4 a.m., through Monday, June 24 at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed from North Mesa Street to Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be restriping the roadway to open a second westbound lane on I-10

Beginning on Monday, June 24, at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be open to two lanes of traffic from North Mesa Street to south of Transmountain Road

I-10 West will remain open to one lane from South of Transmountain Road to Enchanted Hills Drive.

Beginning on Monday, June 24 at 5 a.m.

The new permanent Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road exit from I-10 West will open.

The old temporary exit will close permanently

NOTE: The permanent exit is approximately ½ mile before the temporary exit.

Beginning Monday, June 24, at 5 a.m.

The Redd Road exit from I-10 West will close permanently.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, turn left or right on Redd Road.

Crews will begin removing the existing ramp.

56-hour closure

Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m., through Monday, July 1 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East and West will be closed at Thorn Avenue.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be demolishing the Thorn Avenue overpass.

Beginning Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m. and continuing through Spring 2025

Thorn Avenue will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be construction a new Thorn Avenue overpass.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Friday, June 14

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lee Boulevard full closure access to Montana Ave (US 62/180)

Crews will be conducting milling operations.

Monday, June 03 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, June 17 through Saturday, June 29

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left lane closure between Global Reach Drive and ICE Building.

Crews will be working on exporting material, removing barrier and striping.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Thru Sunday, June 30

Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 17

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures and bridge pour.

Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) closure south- and northbound between A&M circle and North Loop Road, left lane

Crews will be working on installing digital message sign structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21

Daily, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be performing boring operations.

SL 375 Mill & Inlay Project

Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

FM 76 Drainage Study

Tuesday, June 18

Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

FM 76 (North Loop Drive) east- and westbound left lane closure between Hunter Drive and Hawkins Boulevard

TxDOT will be conducting a drainage study on the existing storm sewer system.

