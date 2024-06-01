TxDOT road closures for week of June 1, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for June 1, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd to Mesa.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa to Transmountain.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Take the Redd Road exit, continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street.

WESTBOUND DETOUR: Take the Mesa Street exit, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be removing light pole and sign structures.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 2.

Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 3.

Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Mesa southbound middle lane and left lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

Mesa southbound middle lane, left lane, and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 5.

Mesa southbound left lane and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

Mesa southbound left lane and turning lane closures I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Mesa southbound right lane and turn lane closures from I-10 to Colony Cove Court.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa northbound right lane closure between Festival to Mesa Hills Drive.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Executive Center and Castellano Drive.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closure between Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive and Executive Center Boulevard.

Mesa alternating north- and southbound alternating left lane closure between Glory Road/Baltimore Drive and Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Dr intersection.

Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures at the Camille Dr intersection.

Montana (US-62) east- and westbound right lane closures at McRae Blvd intersection.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures.

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures.

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano / Chelsea) closed.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Dallas right lane and Franklin on-ramp closed.

Tuesday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Yarbrough and Padres right lane closed.

Wednesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Thursday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins to Airway right lane closed.

Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Trowbridge and Pershing right lane closed.

Spall Repair

Sunday, June 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Direct connector ramp from southbound US-54 to Loop 375 (Border Highway) West (Ramp P) will be closed.

Monday, June 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Geronimo alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, June 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Viscount right three lanes and McRae on-ramp to I-10 West closed.

Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Airway alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Future US-54 Extension Project

Monday through Friday, June 3 through 7 and June 10 through 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 between Kenworthy and 0.75 miles north of McCombs.

Crews will be conducting soil drilling operations.

Maintenance

Sunday, June 2 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West at Geronimo complete freeway closure.

Airway entrance ramp to I-10 West closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between US-54 and Midway right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Midway exit closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Montana Widening Project

Thursday, May 30 through Friday, May 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) complete westbound frontage road closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard.

SL 375 (Purple Heart Highway) north- and southbound, on and off ramp complete closure.

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Monday, June 03 through Saturday, June 29. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 8. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road center and left lane closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive.

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 8. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) west- and eastbound frontage road shoulder closure between Tierra Este Road and Joe Battle Boulevard.

Crews will be removing cable barrier.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 31. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice.

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6. Nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures.

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7. Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound closure at South American Underpass, south- to north turnarounds.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) east- to west median closure at Zaragoza Underpass alternating left lanes.

Crews will be working on installing under bridge lighting and grading activities.

Continuous closure until 4 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side Road, right lane.

Crews will be securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete.

Loop 375 Mill and Inlay

Sunday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6. Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be working on milling and placing asphaltic concrete pavement.

US 62/180 Mill and Inlay

Thursday, May 30 through Friday, May 31 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) eastbound closure, alternating lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Tierra Este Road.

Crews will be working on milling operations and asphaltic concrete pavement.

From 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

US 62/180 (Montana Avenue) and Tierra Este Road intersection closure.

Crews will be working on milling operations and asphaltic concrete pavement.

EP Water Projects

Montana Avenue Cured-in-Place Pipeline Project

24/7 until further notice

US 62/180 West (Montana Avenue) will be reduced to one lane between Airport Road and Paisano Drive.

Magruder Street, Geronimo Drive, and Airport Road are open at Montana.

All other median crossovers between Paisano and Airport are closed.

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate an existing 12-inch waterline.

Gateway Boulevard West and Yarbrough Drive Sanitary Sewer Improvements

24/7 until further notice

Lane closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Vista de Oro Drive and North Yarbrough Drive.

Right turn onto North Yarbrough Drive remains open.

Business access along Gateway Boulevard West will be maintained.

Crews are replacing a sewer main with a new PVC line.

Closure Links:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.