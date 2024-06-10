TxDOT road work to close I-27 lanes for patching operations Monday

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, June 10, the right lane of northbound I-27 from 34th Avenue to 26th Avenue and the 26th Avenue entrance ramp will be closed for patching operations.

On Monday, June 10, the right two lanes of southbound I-27 from Moss Lane to 45th Avenue and the 45th Avenue entrance ramp will be closed for patching operations.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org .

