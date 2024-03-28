TxDOT pushes back end date for Buffalo Gap Road construction as price tag grows

Construction on Buffalo Gap Road began in January 2022 to add more lanes and help alleviate congestion. It was slated to be done early this summer, but the Texas Department of Transportation has pushed back the project's estimated end date.

'Late fall' projection

"TxDot Abilene District anticipates completion of this project in late fall of 2024," Lisa Tipton, public information officer for the Brownwood District, said via email.

The original planned date for finishing was June 2024, so the project is about six months behind schedule.

Rising costs

The original estimated cost for only the north portion of the project was $13.5 million — with "right-of-way and utilities cost to be determined," according to the TxDOT website.

The project, however, actually includes two sections, and the original award amount was about $23.75 million, Tipton said.

"The net value of change orders to date is $386,594," she said.

That means TxDOT is close to going over the original estimate by almost $400,000.

A pedestrian passes a traffic signal occupying a break in the new wall separating Buffalo Gap Road from homes on Flintlock Dr. in south Abilene Wednesday March 20, 2024.

Additionally, Tipton said the three sound walls that now line Buffalo Gap Road, close to U.S. Highway 83/84, have come in at a combined price tag of of approximately $1.103 million.

Due to the construction, local businesses have been suffering, and business owners have said the project has only added to troublesome traffic issues so far.

The Reporter-News caught up with local business owner Adrian Lopez to get his reaction to the delay in finishing the project. He said, "Oh my gosh, that's a lot of time."

Since the recent Reporter-News article published, Lopez had one employee quit due to a lack of tips, despite being paid his full wages. Now, Lopez runs a staff of five who says that "the construction is a big problem that affects everybody."

He ended, however, with an optimistic note that "we will cross our fingers and pray to stay open. We want the restaurant full again."

More: Emergency services contract stalls out in Taylor County meeting amid controversy

More: A successful 325 Day with discounts across Abilene. What does next year have in store?

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: TxDOT responds; Buffalo Gap Road construction timeline extended