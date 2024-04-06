Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

Throughout the week, expect various lane closures on I-40 westbound at Ross and Arthur for bridgework. The work is expected to finish by the end of the week.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of April 8, 2024