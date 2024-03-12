TxDOT issues traffic alerts for March 12-18

Mar. 11—The Texas Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for the following dates and locations.

Ector County

— March 12: Rolling Lane closure for installation of illumination poles at SH 302 and IH 20: SH 302 northbound and southbound; center median (MM 268); IH 20 westbound exit (MM 110); IH 20 westbound exit (MM 105).

— March 13: Multiple exit closures on IH 20 for sign maintenance at westbound exit FM 1053 (MM 93) and eastbound exit FM 1936 (MM 112).

Martin County

— Beginning March 12: Road reconstruction on BI 20 and SH 137 in Stanton. South side of SH 137 will be closed and the north side of SH 137 will be reopening.

— March 12-15: Large sign maintenance and replacement on IH 20 with rolling lane closures between FM 1788 and County Line (MM 122-144).

Upton County

— March 12-13: Culvert maintenance on US 67 (MM 812-813).

Reeves County

— March 18: Road maintenance beginning on IH 20 both east and west directions (MM 1-5).

Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook, www.facebook.com/txdotOdessaTx and X (formerly Twitter), www.twitter.com/txdotOdessa.