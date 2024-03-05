TxDOT issues Midland County traffic alert

Mar. 4—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for Midland County.

According to a news release, contractors will be performing bridge joint repairs March 5-7 at Loop 250 and IH 20. One lane will be open to motorists going northbound. Once northbound repairs are completed, contractors will continue repairs on the southbound side leaving one southbound lane available for motorists.

Watch for slow and/or stopped traffic, and traffic pattern changes.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.