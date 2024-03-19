TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alerts

Mar. 18—The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts Monday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right lane of I-20 will be closed until 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. The construction team is repairing pavement damage.

A sweeping and cleaning operation will circulate on the main lanes of I-20 between Midkiff and LP 250 Tuesday, March 19, in both the east and westbound directions. Tuesday's work convoy will utilize slow rolling closures, one lane at a time from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. as the construction team sweeps all main lane pavement.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.