TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alerts

Mar. 20—The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts Wednesday for I-20 in Midland County.

Sweeping and cleaning operations will affect the I-20 main lanes Wednesday from the Midkiff bridge site to the new CR 1250 Bridge. One crew will circulate between Midkiff and LP 250 in both the east and westbound directions. This work convoy will utilize slow rolling closures, one lane at a time from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. A second crew will close the westbound right lane between Schlumberger Dr. and CR 1255 from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

A sweeping and cleaning operation will circulate between Midkiff and SH 349 in both the east and westbound directions Thursday, March 21. This work convoy will utilize slow rolling closures, one lane at a time from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. as the construction team sweeps all main lane pavement.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.