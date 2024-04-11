TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Apr. 10—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right main lane will be closed between SH 349 and Cotton Flat Road Saturday, April 13, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The construction team is installing glare screens for night-time driving.

Watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.