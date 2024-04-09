TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Apr. 8—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for I-20 in Midland County.

Eastbound and westbound left main lanes on I-20 from Schlumberger Drive to CR 1255 will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. The construction team will be smoothing the new concrete paving.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.