TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Mar. 19—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for I-20 in Midland County.

The east and westbound right main lanes of I-20 between Schlumberger Drive and CR 1255 will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. The construction team is sweeping and removing trash from this area.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.