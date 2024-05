May 15—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for I-20 in Midland County.

The new westbound I-20 exit ramp to Loop 250 is open. The construction team completed the transition early and both westbound lanes are now open. The old westbound exit ramp to Loop 250 will be closed permanently.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.