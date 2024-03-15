TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Mar. 14—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

A sweeping and cleaning operation will circulate between SH 349 and Midkiff in both the east and westbound directions Friday, March 15. Friday's work convoy will utilize slow rolling closures, one lane at a time from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. as the construction team sweeps all main lane pavement.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.