TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Apr. 22—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right lane of I-20 at Cotton Flat will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The construction team is repairing the main lane detour pavement.

Watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.