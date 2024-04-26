TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Apr. 25—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound I-20 left main lane within the Midkiff bridge project detour will be closed Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The construction team is repairing pavement in this area.

Watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.