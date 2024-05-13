TxDOT: FM 1570 at I-30 to remain closed through 2025

May 13—Texas Department of Transportation officials last week announced that Farm-to-Market Road 1570 at Interstate 30 in Hunt County will remain closed through 2025 while a new overpass is built.

The new overpass will realign FM 1570 on the north and south sides of I-30.

Traffic approaching the intersection from the south can use the east-to-west U-turn at Monty Stratton Parkway to access FM 1570 north of I-30 or travel west on I-30, TxDOT officials said.

Traffic approaching from the north on FM 1570 should utilize alternate routes toward State Highway 34 to continue south and to access I-30 eastbound. Access to westbound I-30 will be available from the westbound I-30 frontage road.

On Monday night the westbound I-30 main lanes were scheduled to be realigned to detour paving around the existing westbound I-30 main lane bridge over FM 1570. This detour will remain in place until the new FM 1570 overpass is built. During the realignment, all I-30 westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted to the frontage road from Exit 89 (FM 1570) to Farm-to-Market Road 1903.

The westbound frontage road at FM 1903 is one-way only along with the frontage roads along the project corridor. Traffic on FM 1903 from north of I-30 will have to turn right on the westbound frontage road and travel to State Highway 36 in order access I-30 east. This diversion will remain until FM 1570 reopens at I-30, officials said.