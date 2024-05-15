TxDOT closes I-20 exit in Smith County with ‘no time frame on reopening’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT Tyler posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday announcing the closure of an exit on I-20 with no time frame of the exit’s reopening.

According to TxDOT, the eastbound I-20 SH 155 exit at mile marker 567 is closed temporarily but has no time frame for reopening as “crews assess the issue.”



Map of the closed exit, courtesy of TxDOT Tyler

TxDOT said that drivers can check DriveTexas for updates on the closure.

