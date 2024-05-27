TxDOT to close lanes Tuesday in central, North Lubbock to complete portions of projects

Two closures this week will impact Lubbock drivers' commutes starting Tuesday as the Texas Department of Transportation works on roads.

According to TxDOT, the first lane closure will happen on May 28 at 9 a.m. as I-27 drivers will no longer be able to access Lubbock Business Park Boulevard from the northbound frontage road and will have to use the East Hunter Street access.

The lane closure is part of a $24.3 million project to improve mobility along I-27 in Lubbock County by rebuilding the Yucca Lane bridge and is expected to be done in September.

According to TxDOT, the other lane closure will be near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue Q, where crews are preparing the roadways to upgrade the city of Lubbock waterlines, rebuild the intersection, and shift 19th Street traffic.

This is part of a $25.69 million project to improve over three miles of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 114 in Lubbock. No date has been given for the work's completion.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TxDOT lane closures to impact central, North Lubbock commuters