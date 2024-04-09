TxDOT to break ground on SH 191/FM 1788 project

Apr. 8—MIDLAND — The Texas Department of Transportation is breaking ground on a $10.7 million project to expand the intersection of Highway 191 and FM 1788.

This intersection is the site of several new developments, including the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, which will open in Fall 2024, and the future site of the Beacon mixed-use medical center development.

This project is anticipated to be completed by summer 2025 and will alleviate the congestion experienced through this area while improving connectivity, mobility and safety for motorists at this intersection.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the FM 1788 entrance to the UTPB CEED building.