TxDOT to begin 4-year I-27 widening, improvement project between Amarillo and Canyon this summer

The Texas Department of Transportation's Amarillo office announced on social media Tuesday that the agency has awarded a contract to Webber, LLC to improve both directions of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon.

The project was bid at $312 million and is the Amarillo District‘s largest project to date, a Facebook post stated. Construction on the I-27 upgrades is expected to begin this summer and be completed in 2028.

"The proposed safety improvements consist of upgrading IH-27 from four to six mainlanes, improving ramps and frontage roads, bridgework, and providing shared-use lanes and sidewalks where applicable," the post reads. "The project limits are from south State Loop (SL) 335 in Amarillo to the US 60 interchange, north of Canyon."

TxDOT said the project’s purpose is to reduce congestion and improve mobility and safety by providing additional roadway capacity.

“Safety is our number one priority when it comes to building and maintaining roads,” said Amarillo Area Engineer Joe Chappell in the post. “The upgrades coming to this section of IH-27 will help us meet future traffic demands and increased traffic volumes between Amarillo and Canyon.”

The Canyon Economic Development Corporation also emphasized the safety improvements and economic benefits of the four-year project in its own post Friday.

"A little construction for a while, but this will allow for all the growth and SAFETY of our citizens and visitors!" it reads.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the most up-to-date road conditions, readers can visit www.drivetexas.org.

