TX woman who testified on abortion: Maybe Ted Cruz skipped hearing because he's a coward
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz skipped a Senate Judiciary hearing where Dallas native Lauren Miller testified that she was forced to flee Texas after learning she needed an abortion. The state’s near-total ban on abortions required Miller to travel nearly 800 miles to Colorado to receive the medical care she needed. Lauren Miller joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the hearing and disappointment with Cruz’s absence.