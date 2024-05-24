TWRA reminds boaters to stay safe this summer season

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL)—Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and boating season on area lakes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is reminding boaters and lake lovers to stay safe while they enjoy the region’s waterways.

TWRA’s Matt Cameron has some summertime tips to make the season enjoyable.

Cameron said there have already been seven fatalities this year in Tennessee. He said the number one way to stay safe in the water is to wear a properly fitted life jacket.

Cameron said TWRA officers will begin boating safety checkpoints on Saturday.

