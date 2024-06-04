Two years of free college? For some students in Colorado, the answer will soon be, 'Yes'

Colorado has expanded a program that will reimburse students with household incomes of $90,000 or less for out-of-pocket expenses for tuition and fees for their first two years of college at Colorado’s community colleges and public four-year colleges and universities.

The reimbursement will be made in the form of a Colorado income tax credit and will be available to all students, according to an informational page on the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s website. It is a refundable credit, so those who owe no state taxes are still eligible for the full reimbursement. Students must file their own tax returns and apply for federal or state financial aid to qualify.

The Colorado General Assembly passed HB24-1340 on May 29, and Gov. Jared Polis signed it the following day.

Students beginning certificate- or degree-seeking classes at Colorado community colleges, public four-year colleges and universities, and area technical college and local district colleges in the fall of 2024 and beyond will be eligible to request reimbursement for up to 65 credits of tuition and fees, not counting any concurrent enrollment, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, military credit or credit for prior learning. Credit for the fall 2024 semester can be claimed when students file their 2025 Colorado income taxes.

More: CSU employees 'very disappointed' in raises set for 2024-25 amid maximum tuition rate hikes

Only out-of-pocket expenses will be reimbursed, so any tuition and fees paid for by grants, scholarships or other forms of financial aid will be deducted.

Students must be enrolled in at least six credits per semester and maintain a grade-point average of 2.5 or better to qualify. Students eligible to request the credit will be notified by their schools, according to the CDHE.

“This will strengthen Colorado’s workforce, provide new pathways for students to gain in-demand skills and save Coloradans thousands of dollars — helping ensure that higher education is affordable to everyone," Polis said in a news release.

Primary sponsors of the bill were state Reps. Shannon Bird and Rick Taggart and state Sens. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rachel Zeninger.

Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com, x.com/KellyLyell and facebook.com/KellyLyell.news.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado expands 'Two Free Years of College' program