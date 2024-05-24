Two Wood County beaches are closed after high levels of E. coli found

The Wood County Health Department announced Friday that two county beaches will be closed because of E. coli.

North Wood County Park and Dexter County Park beaches are closed, according to a county news release. Water samples collected Wednesday and Thursday led to the closures.

The Wood County Health Department routinely samples water to check for bacteria at all county beaches throughout the summer. The recent water samples collected from the two closed beaches exceed the maximum level considered safe, according to the news release. The most recent count at North Wood County Park Beach was 1986.3 Most Probably Number, and Dexter County Park Beach was 2419.6 Most Probably Number.

The beaches will be considered safe for swimming again when the numbers are below 235, according to the release.

Environmental Protection Agency studies show that high levels of E. coli can lead to acute gastrointestinal illness in swimmers. Symptoms of waterborne illnesses can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. People experiencing the symptoms should contact their doctor.

The county had announced Monday that its four beaches − South Wood County, North Wood County, Nepco and Dexter County Park − were set to open Friday and remain open through Labor Day weekend.

Information about the reopening of the beaches or water quality testing from Wood County beaches can be obtained by calling the Wood County Health Department at 715-421-8911 or 715-387-8646 or the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department at 715-421-8422.

