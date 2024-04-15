Two women wanted, accused of stealing $30K in property from victim in Downtown New Orleans

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing property worth roughly $30,000 from a man in Downtown New Orleans on Friday, March 22.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the victim was in the 200 block of Canal Street when the crime happened.

According to the NOPD, one of the women has been identified as 26-year-old Cassidy Paris. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The other woman has yet to be identified.

If you have further information about the crime, you can report it to the NOPD by calling Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

