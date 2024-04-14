Two women suffer multiple injuries in crash

The crash happened on the A2 Boughton Bypass on Friday evening [Getty Images]

Two women have suffered multiple injuries after a serious collision in Kent.

The crash happened on the A2 Boughton Bypass near Canterbury at around 21:40 BST on Friday.

The women had been travelling in a red Peugeot 207, which left the London-bound carriageway and ended in a verge, Kent Police said.

The driver and passenger were taken to a London hopsital. Their injuries are not believed to life-threatening, the force said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related links