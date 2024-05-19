Two women shot in Sacramento, suspect at large

(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that caused injury to two women in Sacramento on Sunday.

At around 3 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a local hospital about two gunshot victims who were in the emergency room. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Howe Avenue in Sacramento.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to SCSO. No arrests were made, however, the sheriff’s office advised anyone with information about the incident to call them at (916) 874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

