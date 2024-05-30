Two women killed in hit-run crash in IRC; Driver arrested after search

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Two women pedestrians were killed when they were struck by a car on 45th Street Wednesday night that then fled the area.

After a brief search, law enforcement officers arrested the 33-year-old driver.

The women were walking in the area of 45th Street at Bridgepoint Avenue and Woodland Circle midway between U.S. 1 and Indian River Boulevard when they were hit by a gray 2012 Mercedes-Benz C250 just before 8:30 p.m., highway officials said in a report.

They were identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as Natalia Rodriguez, 39, and Olga Ferras, 72.

First responders determined Rodriguez died only minutes after the crash and highway troopers reported Ferras was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where she died just before 9:15 p.m.

A multi-agency law enforcement search began when the car was reported leaving the area eastbound on 45th Street. It was found by a deputy on Oslo Road who saw it travelling south on U.S. 1 roughly 15 minutes after the crash, according to arrest records.

The car had “extensive damage to the front right and … windshield,” and a state trooper reported “the damage to the vehicle was consistent with a pedestrian strike.”

Shaquana West, 33, of the 4800 block of 38th Circle, was the car's driver and only occupant when a deputy along with an off-duty Martin County Sheriff’s Office detective, “talked (her) out of (the) vehicle.”

It was reported that she “was too agitated and belligerent” to determine if she was impaired, but after additional deputies became suspicious of alcohol consumption, a forced blood draw was conducted at the nearby HCA Florida Vero Beach Emergency, 660 S U.S. 1.

During the procedure, West kicked a deputy “hard enough to knock (her) keys off her belt clip,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Impairment test results were not available Thursday.

She was charged with two counts of failure to stop and remain at a crash involving death; and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The area of the crash sits between the gated Bridgepoint condo development on the north side of 45th Street and Orchard Grove Apartments to the south. During the investigation at the scene of the crash, Orchard Grove residents were told to park at a nearby church and walk to their residences, according to law enforcement records.

West was listed as being in the Indian River County Jail after a Thursday morning court appearance in which she was informed of her charges and a $125,000 bail, according to court records.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm.

