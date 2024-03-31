Two women from Kansas go missing in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two women from Hugoton, Kansas, are missing, and the search is now being expanded.

On Saturday, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate the suspicious disappearance of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department says the two were traveling to pick up children and never made it. The Texas County Sheriff requested that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol activate an endangered missing person alert. Kansas Missing & Unsolved said Butler and Kelley were on their way to a rural home in Eva, Oklahoma, which is in Texas County.

The OSBI said the vehicle the two women were in was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart. OSBI special agents, along with local law enforcement agencies, are currently working to locate them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

