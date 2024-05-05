Two women found shot dead at park as baby goes missing, New Mexico police say

A 911 call led officers to find two women shot dead and a badly injured child at a park, New Mexico police reported.

Officers then discovered an empty baby car seat, stroller and bottle on the ground, leading them to believe the 10-month-old baby of one of the women had been abducted, police said in a news release.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, police said. Someone told dispatchers they found two dead women at Ned Houk Park, just north of Clovis, police said.

Officers responding to the park found two women dead with gunshot wounds and a young girl with a head injury, police said.

The two women were later identified as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 and both of Texico, New Mexico, police said.

The girl, who was hospitalized, and missing baby are the children of Cisneros, police said.

Investigators believe the baby, Eleia Maria Torres, was abducted and is in danger, police said. An Amber Alert was issued.

The 5-year-old girl, who was found covered with blood, was listed in critical condition at a Lubbock, Texas, hospital on Friday, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

Police told the publication that Cisneros and Allen had earlier gone to a Walmart to sell some puppies and it was not clear how they ended up at the park.

Clovis is about a 220-mile drive east of Albuquerque near the Texas border.

