Two women escape sexual assault attempt by same man just minutes apart, cops say

An Illinois man was arrested after police say he tried to sexually assault two women in the same night.

Jeremy Mack, 28, was charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery and public indecency, WGN reported.

Around 9 p.m. April 22, a 25-year-old woman was walking when Mack grabbed her from behind, told her he had a gun and not to turn around, according to an April 23 news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Mack then tried to sexually assault the woman, but the woman began to scream and nearby residents helped stop the attack before Mack took off, police said.

Minutes later, around 9:10 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was walking when she heard someone walking behind her. Police say Mack grabbed the woman and took her to the ground.

Mack got on top of the woman and made “sexually explicit statements” to her, according to police. But she was able to fight him off, authorities said.

Mack was arrested April 25, according to WBBM. Attorney information for Mack was not available.

Fake chiropractor sexually assaults women during treatment at his home, MA cops say

Catholic school teacher sexually abused teen over months after firing, Michigan cops say

2 women sexually abused inmates while working at Nebraska prison, cops say