Two women charged after Fort Mill police find dogs in ‘deplorable living conditions’

Fort Mill police charged two women with animal cruelty after a complaint about dogs fighting led police to malnourished animals.

Police responded to 400 Unity St. a little after noon Tuesday, according to a police report. A witness told them dogs were fighting in the backyard and that one dog bit a puppy in the neck, the report states. Officers found multiple dogs, including what appeared to be a dead puppy in the middle of the yard.

Multiple animals appeared to be malnourished and living in “deplorable living conditions,” according to the report. York County Animal Control came to take custody of what police described as a large number of dogs and other animals.

The two women at the residence, Bianca Derboghosian, 34, and Megan Elizabeth Kerr, 26, face two counts of animal cruelty. Both were arrested Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation.