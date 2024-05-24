Two women charged with animal cruelty in Fort Mill, police say

Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 400 Unity Street after receiving an animal complaint. The complainant told police that they had witnessed dogs fighting in the backyard of the home.

Officers then observed what appeared to be a dead dog in the yard.

Multiple other animals on the property also appeared malnourished and were living in deplorable conditions, according to police.

York County Animal Control was then contacted and took custody of all the animals on the property.

The two owners of the home, 26-year-old Megan Kerr and 34-year-old Bianca Derboghosian, were arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

They were both transported to the York County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

