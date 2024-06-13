Two women arrested on felony charges after 3-year-old found unresponsive in Pueblo West

Two Pueblo West women have been arrested on felony charges in connection to a June 8 incident involving two children, including a 3-year-old boy who remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The child was still alive as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Samantha Kimberly, 38, was arrested for the alleged abuse of her two sons, ages 3 and 14. She was charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a class 3 felony, as well as misdemeanor child abuse. Brittany Farmer, 39, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the same charges.

The 14-year-old victim was treated for visible injuries at a local hospital and released. He has since been placed with the Department of Human Services, according to the PCSO.

PCSO officials stated in a news release on June 9 that deputies were called to a Pueblo West home at about 5 p.m. June 8 on a report that a 3-year-old was unconscious and breathing abnormally. The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported by helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly admitted to beating the 3-year-old with a belt and stated she "couldn't remember" how many times she had hit the child, although she initially claimed she only hit him on the buttocks and had accidentally hit him once on the spine.

However, according to the heavily redacted affidavit, the 14-year-old boy told deputies that he was forced to walk constantly around the living room to correct a "foot issue," and if he did not keep a certain pace, he would be forced to get down on the ground and be whipped with a belt. He also appeared to describe being forced to hold his brother by the elbows while Kimberly whipped the toddler on the hands, often hitting the 14-year-old in the process.

The 14-year-old had markings on the arms and hands that were documented in the sheriff's report.

In the affidavit, the 14-year-old also described Farmer "taking over" when Kimberly got tired. Farmer also allegedly hit the 3-year-old in the head twice with a slipper the day that PCSO deputies were called to the residence.

According to the affidavit, Farmer allegedly would encourage Kimberly and tell her she did not hit hard enough or long enough when abusing the children.

"(Redacted)'s mother was yelling, 'Is this hard enough?' and 'Is this long enough?' while hitting (redacted) today," the affidavit stated.

The 14-year-old also described a time when their mother allegedly punched the 3-year-old in the back of the head, resulting in a bleeding injury.

The 14-year-old said he was initially instructed to lie about the abuse to law enforcement. After speaking to the 14-year-old, deputies confronted Kimberly again with his statements.

"(Kimberly) said the abuse was all on her and took responsibility for it," the affidavit stated.

“No child should have to experience what these two children have been through,” Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said in a news release. “My detectives will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable.”

Kimberly is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Farmer is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. Both women are scheduled for their first court appearances on June 17.

