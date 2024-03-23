Two Wisconsin teachers inducted into National Teachers Hall of Fame

The National Teachers Hall of Fame has named two Southeast Wisconsin teachers as inductees for its class of 2024.

English and language arts teacher Shelly Moore Krajacic of South Milwaukee High School and sixth grade history teacher Terry Kaldhusdal of Kettle Moraine Middle School were both honored Thursday with surprise celebrations from their students and the NTHF. Maddie Fennell, Acting Executive Director of NTHF, presented the awards to both teachers.

Krajacic and Kaldhusdal have been in the education field since the 1990s.

As of 2024 only one other Wisconsin teacher, Deborah Lynn Tackmann, has been given the prestigious honor.

Krajacic jokingly apologized to her students for missing their AP language class to attend her award ceremony

Shelly Moore Krajacic full of emotions as she accepts her induction into the NTFH

Krajacic began her education career in 1998 at Ellsworth Community High School, where she taught English and theatre until 2018.

She then began teaching English education at UWM-Milwaukee before joining the South Milwaukee High School English department in 2021.

"I really don't know what to say," Krajacic said Thursday after accepting the award. "I love all of my students — and I just want to see you all be happy and successful in the way that you choose to be."

Krajacic said she believes education is the greatest thing we can do for the next generation.

There are hard times in education and that there are often negative perceptions about the teaching profession, even from other teachers, she said. But she said the support from students, their families and others in the background gives her and other educators the motivation to help students succeed.

One student, Joseph Galarza, wrote:

“What truly sets Mrs. Krajacic apart from any other teacher I have experienced is her unmeasurable compassion for students and education. Mrs.Krajacic's compassion extends much further than just her emotional support, she actively seeks out all opportunities and ways to make a positive impact in each one of her students' life. Her true ability to be able to connect with each student from their perspective is simply a natural gift, she always makes students feel seen and understood at all times.”

Krajacic earned her bachelor of arts degree in English, political science and theatre from the University of Wisconsin-Steven's Point. She then earned a master's degree in English education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and went on to obtain a Ph.D. in urban education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2019.

Kaldhusdal began his career as a newspaper reporter in Los Angeles

From left to right: Dr. Steve Plum, Terry Kaldhusdal, Kettle Moraine Middle School Principal Matt Kitzerow and Kettle Moraine Associate Principal Laura Lloyd.

Kaldhusdal said his wife constantly told him to consider a career in teaching. Taking her advice, he enrolled in a history of education class. This class was interesting to Kaldhusdal, but working with children was what truly sold him to the field of education.

Kaldhusdal began teaching in 1993. He taught fourth grade at Wales Elementary in Wales, Wisconsin. He then began teaching fourth grade at Magee Elementary School in Genesee Depot in 1999 and continued teaching there before coming to Kettle Moraine Middle School in 2013.

Kaldusdal walked into his award ceremony surprised as staff, current and former students and others cheered him on. Many students raised golden stars they made in the air for their beloved teacher.

As Kaldusdal was about to begin his speech, the bell rang for the kids to be dismissed for the day.

"As an educator, being inducted into the National Teacher Hall of Fame is not just a personal honor, but a testament to the collective effort of all the teachers I had as a student and the Kettle Moraine teachers who have and continue to shape my practice," Kaldusdal said in an email to the Journal Sentinel. "This recognition underscores the profound impact KM teachers have in nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The ceremony was a complete surprise and left me with a sense of overwhelming emotion. I am so appreciative of everyone's kind words. The reality is teachers are only as good as the people they work with and I am fortunate to work with the best."

Kaldhusdal's notable achievement at Kettle Moraine School District was creating the National History Day Team at the middle school and working with students to research their projects.

“Terry will drive a young historian to Milwaukee or Madison to attend an event or dig into library archives in pursuit of learning more about her history subject. He has lit a fire, then takes on the responsibility to help the learner feed that fire for her project and journey,” Michael Comiskey, retired principal at Kettle Moraine Middle School, said. "Years later, those students tell their Mr. Kaldhusdal learning stories — how hard and fun it was.”

Kaldhusdal earned a bachelor of science in journalism from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. When he decided to change careers, he earned a teaching credential from Chapman University and a master’s in technology in education from Lesley University.

The National Teachers Hall of Fame recognizes teachers across the United States

Founded in 1989 on the campus of Emporia State University in Emporia, Kanas, the National Teachers Hall of Fame was created as a tribute to the profession of teaching.

Since 1992, five teachers from across the United States have been selected for induction into the NTHF each year. There are currently 160 inductees that represent 40 states and the District of Columbia.

There are 3.6 million teachers in the United States, making the selection processing of the five individuals incredibly difficult, according to Maddie Fennell.

"The selection process is inherently challenging," said Maddie Fennell, Acting Executive Director of NTHF. "Every year, we are astounded by the caliber of nominees we receive."

The vision of the NTHF is to become the lead organization in raising awareness about the field of teaching. To do this, the NTHF partners with education organizations across the United States to find and celebrate teachers' accomplishments.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in July, according to the press release.

To qualify for the National Teachers Hall of Fame, teachers must have the following:

20 or more years of full-time pre-K-12 teaching experience

Must hold/have held a valid teaching certificate or license from the state in which they are teaching or taught.

Have a bachelor’s degree or higher

Be living and able to attend the induction ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in May and in Emporia, Kansas, in June.

A teacher who may be retired or no longer teaching may still qualify for NTFH. Self-nominations are not allowed.

To learn how to nominate a teacher, visit NTHF.org.

