Two Wisconsin deputies receive injuries after attempting to arrest man on bond violations

WYOCENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody on Friday after an animal welfare complaint led to authorities discovering he broke his bond by consuming alcoholic beverages.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the town of Wyocena and while following up on the complaint, they made contact with the resident, identified as 46-year-old Brent Paul.

During contact with Paul, the deputy became aware that he had several open cases with felony bond conditions that prohibited him from consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages.

The deputy observed indicators that Paul was impaired and passed alcoholic beverages and attempted to take him into custody for violating his bond.

However, Paul was resistant to the deputy and tried fighting him off. The struggle continued for several minutes before backup arrived. A Taser was deployed, and Paul was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

A search of Paul’s residence revealed several firearms, something he is prohibited from possessing. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail and booked on several charges, including battery to law enforcement and resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury.

Two deputies received injuries requiring medical treatment due to Paul’s active resistance during the attempt to take him into custody.

