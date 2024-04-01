Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Kentucky. See the store locations

Saturday’s Powerball drawing came and went without any Kentucky players taking the jackpot, but two tickets worth $50,000 sold in the state and lottery officials now know where.

The Kentucky Lottery announced Monday the two big winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Corner Market, 6286 Highway 433 in Willisburg in Washington County

Walmart, 120 Daniel Boone Plaza in Hazard in Perry County

If you beat the odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $50,000 playing the Powerball, the Kentucky Lottery advises winners to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it in a secure location.

To win the $50,000 prize, players must match four white ball numbers in any order and the red Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball draw Saturday, March 30 were 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and Powerball 23.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, which they need to do in person at Kentucky Lottery headquarters. It’s located at 1011 West Main St. in downtown Louisville. Winners should first contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment for claiming their prize.

The Kentucky Lottery has had several big Powerball winners in recent months, including a $2 million winner from a December drawing. In fiscal year 2023, the state lottery sold more than $1.8 billion in tickets sales across all games, including online offerings, the Herald-Leader recently reported.

Given there was no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the grand prize has now topped the $1 billion mark. The next draw is due to take place at roughly 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 1. Ticket sales end at 9:59 p.m.

The drawing is streamed live on the Powerball’s YouTube channel, and you can check your results at powerball.com.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky Lottery for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.