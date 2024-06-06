Two Wichita teens arrested in reported acid attack that hospitalized another teen

Two Wichita teenagers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated battery in connection with a May 26 fight that left another teen hospitalized with suspected second-degree burns on her neck and face from acid, according to arrest reports from Thursday morning.

Police had been looking for three teens, all females, since the fight.

Photos posted online by the victim and her family show swelling and burns on her face. On social media Thursday morning, the victim’s sister said “JUSTICE … 2 down, 1 to go.”

The two women, both 18, were arrested in the 3000 block of North Rock, which is near 29th. They were booked into Sedgwick County Jail just before midnight and remained there as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

No one has been charged yet in the case, court records show.

Police were called around noon on May 26 to the 400 block of North Dodge. A 911 caller said her “sister got acid poured on her face,” according to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications scanner traffic.

The victim arrived at a hospital with burns “believed to be caused by a suspect throwing an acidic liquid on the victim during a physical fight,” Wichita police Capt. Aaron Moses previously said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Wichita woman “overcome Acid Attack Trauma.” The fundraiser says insurance won’t cover the cost of cosmetic surgeries she may need.