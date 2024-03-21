Two weeks later: The hunt for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain in Nashville

Friday marks two weeks since a University of Missouri college senior vanished under the cover night in downtown Nashville.

Riley Strain, 22, disappeared March 8 after being kicked out of a bar along Lower Broadway in Music City's entertainment district known as honky-tonk row.

So far, there has been no indication of foul play in the missing person's case, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Brooke Reece told USA TODAY on Thursday.

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar on Friday, March 8, 2024 while visiting Nashville from the University of Missouri, authorities say.

This week, body camera footage was released, with a portion showing Strain’s brief interaction with a Metro police officer the day he vanished, The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network reported.

On Thursday, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told USA TODAY Strain "visited several establishments in the area that Friday afternoon and evening."

Boats with sonar scouring Cumberland River

The police department is handling the missing person investigation with help from Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Now in its second week, the search lead to authorities to find Strain’s bank card on the embankment of the Cumberland River, a major waterway of the South which weaves through downtown Nashville and eventually flows back north into Kentucky.

The US Army Corps of Engineers shut a damn off in the river on Wednesday and boats equipped with sonar were in the water on Thursday searching for Riley, Aaron said.

“The parked barges collect debris around them, so we are going through the barge debris fields as well as keeping an eye on the river,” Aaron said.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, directly west of Davidson County where Nashville is located, is also assisting with the missing persons case, Reece said, because MNPD's river coverage stops at the county line.

So far, Nashville Crime Stoppers has received more than 160 tips regarding his possible whereabouts.

“Some theories, some thoughts,” Aaron said.

Additional enlisted help from United Cajun Navy

During a Tuesday press conference in Nashville, Strain's stepfather, Chris Whiteid, announced his family had enlisted help from the United Cajun Navy to find him.

While Whiteid said Strain's family is grateful for the help from local police and volunteers, more aide is needed "to bring Riley home," The Tennessean reported.

“(United Cajun Navy) is an extra resource for us,” Whiteid said at the press conference. “We’re 10-11 days into this… As the days drag on, we are frustrated. We know (Metro Police) are doing their jobs.”

Michelle Strain Whiteid, second right, and her husband, Chris Whiteid, speak to the media during a press conference to update the public about the disappearance of University of Missouri student Riley Strain at Public Square Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Strain's mother also spoke briefly during the news conference, video footage provided by The Tennessean shows.

"He's my best friend, my everything," Michelle Strain Whiteid, said through tears as she held her husband's arm.

'No closer to finding Riley'

In another development this week, Chris Dingman, a family friend reported the last known communication Strain had was a text message he sent to a woman he was talking to.

“She texted him to see how he was doing... if he was having fun. He sent kind of a scripted text back to her saying ‘Good (what appears to read the word luck),'” Dingman said during an interview Monday on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

"We're no closer to finding Riley.... We've even reached out to the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) for help," Dingman said during the interview. "How does a 6'5'', 6'6'', blonde hair, blue eyed guy disappear? We just want Riley home. He’s a great kid.”

On Thursday, Reece told USA TODAY the TBI is not involved in the hunt.

More volunteers needed

David Flagg, director of operations for the United Cajun Navy, said while his organization largely responds to natural disasters, it also supports missing persons cases.

“I would encourage any volunteers who have been here to please come under the umbrella of the United Cajun Navy search,” Flagg said.

Anyone with information about Riley's whereabouts is asked to call Nashville police.

