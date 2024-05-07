Two waves of thunderstorms expected to rumble through Fox Valley today

The Fox Valley is still getting some showers before May flowers reach peak bloom, as thunderstorms are expected to hit the area today.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a hazardous weather outlook today for most of northeast and north-central Wisconsin, lasting throughout the day.

Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay, said the storms will come in two waves — the first around 10 a.m. and the second late afternoon or early evening.

Kallas said the morning's thunderstorms will likely be "nothing severe," with "some heavy rain" and winds up to 30 or 40 mph, but they are not expected to last long. The second wave of storms in the afternoon are expected to be stronger, with potential for larger wind gusts and small hail.

Today's storms will likely subside by late evening, Kallas said.

While some wind gusts could knock tree branches down and cause sporadic power outages, Kallas said he does not expect the storms will cause widespread outages.

The rainy weather will likely continue on and off throughout the week.

"We'll have some thunder around, like every other day it looks like, going into next week," Kallas said. "It'll just be garden variety — don't have any severe risk with any of those."

