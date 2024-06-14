Two wanted in St. Louis Hilton-Ballpark hotel thefts

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the St. Louis Hilton-Ballpark Hotel.

Two suspects are linked to multiple thefts and attempted thefts at the hotel this month, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The hotel is located ay 1 S. Broadway just a few blocks from Busch Stadium.

SLMPD released photos of both suspects on Friday. Police did not disclose when the photos may have been taken or when they thefts may have occurred.

Photos courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

If you have any information that could help police in finding the suspects, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

